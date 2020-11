Related videos from verified sources WBZ Evening News Update For November 13



State will reopen a field hospital at the DCU Center for coronavirus patients; Babson College campus remains open but all classes have been moved online; Frog Pond will not open this winter for ice.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:06 Published 4 hours ago Here's how Worcester's DCU Center is being turned back into a field hospital



The National Guard will set up the Worcester field hospital and UMass Memorial Health Care will handle the clinical operations. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:34 Published 4 hours ago Mass. arena being transformed back into COVID-19 field hospital



A 240-bed field hospital is set to be stood back up at Worcester's DCU Center in case treatment needs spike during the second surge of COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:40 Published 4 hours ago