Redding Police make arrest in cold case of 1995 murder

The Redding Police Department announced Friday an arrest in the 1995 murder of Christine Munro.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is here to explain the case.

Esteban?

James earl watkins who is now 42, is being charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of christine munro, a mother of four.

The incident took place 25 years ago in this general area on the south sacramento river trail in redding where munro was jogging on a summer day in 1995.

Redding police say new evidence and advancements in technology, cracked this cold case back open.

"christine munro was attacked while jogging on the southside of the sacramento river trail on june 24th, 1995."

"in fact the whole entire investigations team at the time was involved in this case."

"a convicted rapist confessed to the crime in 1997, but there was no evidence to prove he actually committed the crime, over the years the case went cold."

But it was old evidence put together with new technology methods that shined a new light on the case "we had the fingernail scrappings that were originally collected at the time, shortly after the murder.

And we got a hit, on a james earl watkins."

Watkins is currently serving a 14-year sentence for robbery and has an extensive criminal record in texas.

"here was here living with family members at the time originally from texas he came up here for a couple of years in redding.

We had some police contacts with him."

Watkins was 17 at the time of the murder, which means this case is filled in juvenile court even though watkins is 42 now.

"my office will file the necessary paperwork to request that this case be transferred up and that he be charged and filed as an adult and prosecuted in adult court."

Munro's daughter lisa spoke at the press conference "simply no words to describe the sadness and grief our family has endured.

She loved the river trail and i take comfort in knowing she died in the place she loved so much.

Thank you, all of you, on behalf of my mom."

Watkins will be held in the shasta county jail awating his trial.

He is being held without bail, and even in juvenile court, could face life without the possibility of parole.

Alan, back to you.

Watkins is expected to be arraigned on tuesday november