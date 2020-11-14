Diwali: PM Modi rides tank, distributes sweets to soldiers in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. He also shared sweets with jawans. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," said PM Modi.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat celebrated Diwali with soldier deployed in Harsil valley. He shared tea and sweets with the soldiers. CM Rawat motivated the soldiers to continue to perform their duty with valour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers at Rajasthan's Longewala post on the occasion of Diwali. He congratulated families of soldiers who are deployed along the border in festival season. On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in 1971 war against Pakistan. He asserted that India will give 'prachand jawab' (fierce reply) if it is provoked. PM Modi's unambiguous message came amid continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border. Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer is a strategic post on the western border. It is known for the Battle of Longewala which took place during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The Prime Minister was accompanied by CDS Gen Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, BSF DG Asthana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people in other countries amid COVID. "While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they're at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force and Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to COVID is praiseworthy," said PM Modi.