Diwali: PM Modi rides tank, distributes sweets to soldiers in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his Diwali with soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

He congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season.

On the occasion, PM Modi recalled the fight the post had witnessed in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

The prime minister also took a ride on a tank in Longewala.

He distributed sweets among the jawans during his visit.

Earlier, PM Modi paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The prime minister also visited the Museum Centre at Longewala Post.


