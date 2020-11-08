Global  
 

Protesters voice their opinions during Bristol's anti-lockdown march

Protestors marched through the city centre today to protest for the right to gather in large groups, ignoring pleas from Avon and Somerset Police to cancel.

These photos show local police officers arresting protesters who refused to leave the anti-lockdown march and putting them in the back of a police van.

'FEAR IS THE CURRENCY OF CONTROL' and 'I DO NOT CONSENT' were some of the messages carried by supporters on homemade signs during the protest.This video was shot on the 14th November 2020.


