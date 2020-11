Boulder County tougher COVID-19 restrictions: What you need to know



Related videos from verified sources High Risk: Boulder County Increasing COVID-19 Restrictions At Restaurants, Businesses, Places Of Worship



Health officials are increasing restrictions in Boulder County after a rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases. Beginning Friday, the county will move to the Safer at Home Level Orange: High Risk.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago Boulder County Health Department Says They May Need To Move To Safer At Home Level 3



Boulder county has seen about 53 new cases of COVID per day causing the potential for stricter restrictions. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:20 Published 3 weeks ago