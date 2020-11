Empty Trafalgar Square lights up to celebrate Diwali Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:21s - Published Empty Trafalgar Square lights up to celebrate Diwali Trafalgar Square in London was lit up this evening (November 14th) in celebration of the Hindu festival of Diwali. 0

