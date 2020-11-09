Henderson Silver Knights install goal horn inside arena
The Henderson Silver Knights goal horn has been installed at the Orleans Arena, the team's temporary home.
Lifeguard Arena opened today in HendersonLifeguard Arena will be the practice home of the Henderson Silver Knights. It will also serve as a community center for Henderson residents.
Henderson Lifeguard Arena set to open this weekThe Henderson Silver Knights' practice facility is set to open this week. Lifeguard Arena opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.