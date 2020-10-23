Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain's Ramos marks European appearance record with penalty misses

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Spain's Ramos marks European appearance record with penalty misses

Spain's Ramos marks European appearance record with penalty misses

Spain captain Sergio Ramos becomes the most capped European player ever and then the first Spain player to miss two penalties in a game.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sergio Ramos Sergio Ramos Spanish professional footballer

Ramos misses two penalties on night he breaks a European caps record

 Sergio Ramos has two penalties saved as he becomes the most capped male European player as Spain draw with Switzerland in the Nations League.
BBC News
Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown [Video]

Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown

Zinedine Zidane welcomes the return of captain Sergio Ramos for El Clasico and reacts defiantly to some reports saying that his job may be at stake.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Ramos breaks Buffon's European caps record

Ramos breaks Buffon's European caps record Sergio Ramos has broken Gianluigi Buffon's European men's caps record with his 177th Spain...
UEFA - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.comNews24


Luis Enrique hails ´unique´ Ramos as Spain captain equals Buffon´s caps record

Luis Enrique hailed “unique” Sergio Ramos after the Spain captain equalled Italy great Gianluigi...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Excited photographer captures birds of prey challenging each other mid-air [Video]

Excited photographer captures birds of prey challenging each other mid-air

A wildlife photographer excitedly captures the pair of red kites battle for dominance mid-air over Alcala de Henares, Spain, on November 2.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates [Video]

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates

Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published