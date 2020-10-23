|
Spain's Ramos marks European appearance record with penalty misses
Spain's Ramos marks European appearance record with penalty misses
Spain captain Sergio Ramos becomes the most capped European player ever and then the first Spain player to miss two penalties in a game.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown
Zinedine Zidane welcomes the return of captain Sergio Ramos for El Clasico and reacts defiantly to some reports saying that his job may be at stake.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:34Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Sergio Ramos has broken Gianluigi Buffon's European men's caps record with his 177th Spain...
UEFA - Published
Also reported by •SoccerNews.com •News24
|
Luis Enrique hailed “unique” Sergio Ramos after the Spain captain equalled Italy great Gianluigi...
SoccerNews.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources