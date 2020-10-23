Spain's Ramos marks European appearance record with penalty misses Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:42s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:42s - Published Spain's Ramos marks European appearance record with penalty misses Spain captain Sergio Ramos becomes the most capped European player ever and then the first Spain player to miss two penalties in a game. 0

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Sergio Ramos Spanish professional footballer Ramos misses two penalties on night he breaks a European caps record Sergio Ramos has two penalties saved as he becomes the most capped male European player as Spain draw with Switzerland in the Nations League.

