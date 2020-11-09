Bhupesh Baghel performs Govardhan Puja at his residence in Raipur

Bihar Congress legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Friday witnessed ruckus as supporters of two MLAs resorted to pushing and shoving over the choice of the new leader. Congress called a meeting of all its 19 newly elected MLAs at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to elect the legislature party leader. Seventeen MLAs were present in the meeting, sources said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present in the meeting as central observer. Watch the video for more details.
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel visited an exhibition at Budha Talab in Raipur on November 09. He made earthen lamps at the exhibition. COVID-19 norms were seen violated during his visit.
Women of a self-help group in Chhattisgarh's Raipur are making earthen lamps (diyas) from cow dung ahead of Diwali. It is the initiative of Raipur Municipal Corporation under the scheme of Godhan Nyay Yojana. "As per state govt and Municipal Corporation order, women groups in this area are brought together and encouraged for self-help," Nodal Officer told ANI. "This is an initiative by Municipal Corporation that lamps made out of cow dung are being promoted. We'll continue this so that business will continue and they'll be able to earn a little more if they sell it here directly and avoid middlemen," said Aizaj Dhebar, Mayor, Raipur Municipal Corporation.
Minister of Culture of Madagascar, prominent members of Indian community, ambassadors of several countries including United States, Russia, Japan, European Union, South Africa, Iran among others, UN country representatives and prominent Malagasy people joined Ambassador Abhay Kumar at his residence to celebrate Diwali in Antananarivo on 14th November in Madagascar. This is the first time that Diwali was celebrated with the participation of the esteem dignitaries in the Indian Ocean island which has over 20,000 members of Indian diaspora. The occasion was celebrated by members of all faiths including Hindus, Khojas, Bohras, Ismailis, Sunnis, Christians, among others showing the growing universal appeal of Diwali, the festival of victory of light over darkness, across the world. A cultural group consisting of ITEC alumni performed Indian dance on the occasion.
Even after ban, residents of Kanpur and Moradabad burst firecrackers. Air quality of the city took a toll. Waste of firecrackers was seen on the roads of the cities. Air Quality Index indicates 'severe' air quality in Kanpur and 'very poor' in Moradabad. The UP government banned the use and sale of all types of firecrackers in several districts.