Entertainer Des O'Connor dies aged 88 Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:19s - Published 6 minutes ago Entertainer Des O'Connor dies aged 88 Des O’Connor had numerous successful TV shows across the decades as well as recording 36 albums and nabbing four top 10 singles. 0

