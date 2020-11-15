Tributes paid to Ray Clemence Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:49s - Published 6 minutes ago Tributes paid to Ray Clemence Gareth Southgate, Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Cole pay tribute to former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence who has died at the age of 72. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Southgate: Clemence was a very special man



England manager Gareth Southgate has paid tribute to Ray Clemence and says the former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper was a 'wonderful servant for English football'. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:31 Published 32 minutes ago ‘Clemence made everything look so easy’



Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to his former Liverpool team-mate Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:52 Published 2 hours ago Sven leads tributes to Clemence



Sven-Goran Eriksson leads the tributes to former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:00 Published 4 hours ago

