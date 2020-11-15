Tributes paid to Ray Clemence
Gareth Southgate, Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Cole pay tribute to former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence who has died at the age of 72.
Southgate: Clemence was a very special manEngland manager Gareth Southgate has paid tribute to Ray Clemence and says the former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper was a 'wonderful servant for English football'.
‘Clemence made everything look so easy’Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to his former Liverpool team-mate Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.
Sven leads tributes to ClemenceSven-Goran Eriksson leads the tributes to former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.