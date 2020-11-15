Global  
 

Tributes paid to Ray Clemence

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Tributes paid to Ray Clemence

Tributes paid to Ray Clemence

Gareth Southgate, Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Cole pay tribute to former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence who has died at the age of 72.


Southgate: Clemence was a very special man [Video]

Southgate: Clemence was a very special man

England manager Gareth Southgate has paid tribute to Ray Clemence and says the former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper was a 'wonderful servant for English football'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
‘Clemence made everything look so easy’ [Video]

‘Clemence made everything look so easy’

Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to his former Liverpool team-mate Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:52Published
Sven leads tributes to Clemence [Video]

Sven leads tributes to Clemence

Sven-Goran Eriksson leads the tributes to former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published