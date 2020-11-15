Eupora holds Christmas Open House amidst the pandemic

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 week ago

Several stores and vendors set up shop in downtown Eupora to provide unique Christmas gift shopping to folks in the area.

City of eupora opened up downtown to start the christmas shopping early this year.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in eupora to check out the christmas event.

Wtva 9 news."

Here in eupora local shops and vendors are set up behind me in downtown hoping to bring a little bit of christmas cheer to folks in the area.

Lyn blaylock - president of the eupora main street association: "we just want everybody to come downtown and just shop eupora."

Earlier today, downtown eupora held it's first ever merry eupora christmas allowing 12 stores and 11 vendors to open up shop for customers to browse through town.

Lyn blaylock helped put this event together and she said her main purpose was to bring revenue in to local stores.

Lyn blaylock - president of the eupora main street association: "covid has affected so many people, especially our small businesses and we are a small town and our people survive on small businesses.

So we thought we would do something to bring people to town."

One store open for the holiday event is teacups and tulips flowers and gifts.

Filled with christmas decorations and even a face painting station, owner mallory skelton feels this event will help her business grow.

Mallory skelton - shop owner participating in merry eupora christmas: "it kind of just gets us in everybody's mind.

So if they don't buy something today, they look around and they'll be back."

These merchants and vendors had anything from clothes to wooden spoons.

Blaylock said these are the items that make creative christmas gifts you can't find at major department stores.

Lyn blaylock: "small towns have a lot to offer and especially our small businesses.

They get really good unique gifts."

But most of all, they just want to bring cheer to the town of eupora.

Mallory skelton: "i think it's gonna be a good year just to bring everybody's spirits up with christmas."

Reporting in eupora, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

