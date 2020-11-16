Global  
 

Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds

Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections.

Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health Ministers, Delhi l-G attended the meet.

The decisions taken in the meeting included increasing testing, adding ICU beds and doctors.

Delhi has over 44,400 active cases with over 7,500 deaths.

Kejriwal said that in the following days, around 250 more beds will be given and 750 ICU beds will be available at DRDO centre.

He added that the Delhi government facilities are working at full capacity.

Watch the full video for more.


Cyclone Nivar: 22 teams available on ground, 8 teams on standby, informs NDRF DG [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: 22 teams available on ground, 8 teams on standby, informs NDRF DG

Ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar', a total of 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on the standby, informed SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force while addressing a press conference in Delhi on November 24. He said, "12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry and 1 team in Karaikal. 3 teams positioned in Nellore and 1 team in Chittoor. 3 teams pre-positioned in Visakhapatnam. Total 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on standby. Total 30 teams committed." The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.

Stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab played major role in poisoning Delhi's air: Gopal Rai [Video]

Stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab played major role in poisoning Delhi's air: Gopal Rai

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 24 said that stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab over last 15 days played a major role in poisoning Delhi's air. "Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab over last 15 days played a major role in poisoning Delhi's air and NASA images has confirmed this. Pusa Institute's experiment of spraying bio-decomposer on stubble has been very successful," said Environment Minister Rai.

Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'very poor' category [Video]

Thick smog envelopes Delhi, air quality in 'very poor' category

No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'very poor' category in parts of national capital on November 24. In Patparganj, the AQI stood at 400, in ITO at 388, RK Puram at 366 all in 'severe' category. Mercury level also dipped in the national capital, with an IMD forecast of 10 digree C minimum and 25 digree C maximum temperatures for today.

Over 2,400 workers at world's top glove maker get COVID

 The outbreak has raised the possibility of supply disruptions during the pandemic​.
IMF's chief economist on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

 The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the discussions by world leaders at the G20 summit this weekend. Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary..
Gatwick CCO: Pre-departure testing would give more freedom [Video]

Gatwick CCO: Pre-departure testing would give more freedom

Gatwick Airport's Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Pollard has welcomed the change in Covid quarantine rules for travellers entering England. However, he said the only way to ensure people travel as freely as they were before the pandemic, was with the introduction of pre-departure testing. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Watch Live: Cuomo makes announcement at COVID briefing

 Cuomo said Monday hospitalizations in the state could reach 6,000 in three weeks "based on the current trends — even without a Thanksgiving spike."
Covid: PM pledges to investigate 'no-show' Hull rapid test kits

 Two MPs have questioned why 10,000 kits offered to Hull have not been received.
PM-CM COVID meet: Arvind Kejriwal blames spike on pollution, Mamata Banerjee demands GST dues

 To take stock of the COVID situation in the country, PM Narendra Modi held the first leg of the PM-CM meet with the CMs of the 8 worst-hit states.
'Role of pollution in higher Covid deaths...': Delhi CM Kejriwal #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Role of pollution in higher Covid deaths...': Delhi CM Kejriwal #HTLS2020

Delhi's annual wave of air pollution has coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that pollution played a big role in the onset of the third wave of infections in the capital. He also linked pollution to a higher death toll due to the disease. Kejriwal blamed neighbouring states for failing to control stubble burning by farmers, despite the availability of cheap solutions. He also listed how the Aam Aadmi Party government has worked to reduce pollution from local sources in the capital. Watch the full video for more.

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection peak much worse than New York's, health infrastructure did not collapse like in the latter. He credited his government's home isolation policy for the same. Kejriwal also expressed hope that the capital may be moving past the third wave with encouraging hints in recent days like a decrease in positivity rate, which is the ratio of positive results and total tests conducted. Watch the full video for more.

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs over COVID-19 situation [Video]

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs over COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the meeting. The meeting was held via video-conferencing. "As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates," said PM Modi.

‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge [Video]

‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at BJP leader Tejasvi Surya who said likened him to Jinnah and accused him of spreading rabid Islamism and allowing Rohingya Muslims to settle in Hyderabad. Owaisi said that if he had indeed allowed Rohinya Muslims into Hyderabad and around 30,000 of them have found their way into the voter list, what was Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Owaisi said that the BJP had run out of ideas and hence was frustrated ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. On Monday, BJP MP Tejashwi Surya had said that every vote for the AIMIM is a vote against the country. ‘He speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohd Ali Jinnah was also speaking. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for,’ Surya had said. The BJP MP's attack CAME ahead of the GHMC polls which are seen as a triangular contest between the AIMIM, TRS and BJP. Watch the full video for all the details.

'If there're 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Amit Shah doing?,' asks Owaisi [Video]

'If there're 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Amit Shah doing?,' asks Owaisi

If there are 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? questions All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 23 during an election rally in Hyderabad. "If there're 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn't this his job to see how 30-40 thousand Rohingyas listed? If BJP is honest, it should show 1,000 such names by tomorrow evening," Owaisi.

Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed [Video]

Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed

Delhi government and Centre have been working to handle the capital’s Covid-19 situation. Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the number of beds has been increased in the hospitals. Jain added that around 400 beds have been added at the hospitals in Delhi. More beds are to be added, the minister said. Over 3.7 lakh people in Delhi have been surveyed, as per reports. Meanwhile, Delhi’s local market in Sarojini Nagar saw a surge in footfall on Sunday. People were seen flouting social distancing norms in the market. Watch the full video for more details.

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister [Video]

COVID: ICU beds increased by 400 in Delhi, says Health Minister

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400. "We have increased the number of beds in hospitals. ICU beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come," said Health Minister Jain.

Jeremih Transferred Out of ICU After COVID Scare, On Road to Recovery

 Jeremih is gonna be alright -- at least that's what his family is signaling after revealing he's out of the ICU and on his way to recovering after coming down..
CM Kejriwal proposes Centre to shut down markets flouting COVID-19 norms [Video]

CM Kejriwal proposes Centre to shut down markets flouting COVID-19 norms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Nov 17 told that he had sent a proposal to Central Government to allow shutting down of markets where COVID-19 norms are not being followed. CM Kejriwal said, "We have sent a proposal to Delhi LG to withdraw decision of allowing 200 people in weddings and decrease it to 50.' He further said, "Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot."

India successfully testfires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile [Video]

India successfully testfires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India test-fired land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Nov 24 from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The target of the missile was on another island there. The mission had successfully hit its target. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km.

COVID-19: CM Kejriwal admits shortage of ICU beds, assures solution [Video]

COVID-19: CM Kejriwal admits shortage of ICU beds, assures solution

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal visited GTB Hospital on November 18. He informed that there is a shortage of ICU beds but also assured that Delhi govt is closely working on it. "There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," said Delhi CM. He assured, "I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility."

Watch: DRDO successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system [Video]

Watch: DRDO successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system

Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system has been successfully test fired by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) on November 17. The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial. DRDO successfully tested two back to back trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. The first launch tested on November 13.

Commuters in Delhi pay fine of Rs 2000 for not wearing masks [Video]

Commuters in Delhi pay fine of Rs 2000 for not wearing masks

Heavy checking is in place to ensure COVID guidelines are followed in national capital. Rs 2,000 fine is being slapped on violators in Delhi for not wearing masks. "We've received fresh guidelines for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal recounted his government's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and shared his strategy for the future, on Day 2 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 52:57Published