Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds

Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections.

Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health Ministers, Delhi l-G attended the meet.

The decisions taken in the meeting included increasing testing, adding ICU beds and doctors.

Delhi has over 44,400 active cases with over 7,500 deaths.

Kejriwal said that in the following days, around 250 more beds will be given and 750 ICU beds will be available at DRDO centre.

He added that the Delhi government facilities are working at full capacity.

