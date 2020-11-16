Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds

Ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar', a total of 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on the standby, informed SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force while addressing a press conference in Delhi on November 24. He said, "12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry and 1 team in Karaikal. 3 teams positioned in Nellore and 1 team in Chittoor. 3 teams pre-positioned in Visakhapatnam. Total 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on standby. Total 30 teams committed." The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.
Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 24 said that stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab over last 15 days played a major role in poisoning Delhi's air. "Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab over last 15 days played a major role in poisoning Delhi's air and NASA images has confirmed this. Pusa Institute's experiment of spraying bio-decomposer on stubble has been very successful," said Environment Minister Rai.
No respite for Delhiites, as Air Quality Index was in 'very poor' category in parts of national capital on November 24. In Patparganj, the AQI stood at 400, in ITO at 388, RK Puram at 366 all in 'severe' category. Mercury level also dipped in the national capital, with an IMD forecast of 10 digree C minimum and 25 digree C maximum temperatures for today.
Gatwick Airport's Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Pollard has welcomed the change in Covid quarantine rules for travellers entering England.
However, he said the only way to ensure people travel as freely as they were before the pandemic, was with the introduction of pre-departure testing.
Delhi's annual wave of air pollution has coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that pollution played a big role in the onset of the third wave of infections in the capital. He also linked pollution to a higher death toll due to the disease. Kejriwal blamed neighbouring states for failing to control stubble burning by farmers, despite the availability of cheap solutions. He also listed how the Aam Aadmi Party government has worked to reduce pollution from local sources in the capital. Watch the full video for more.
As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection peak much worse than New York's, health infrastructure did not collapse like in the latter. He credited his government's home isolation policy for the same. Kejriwal also expressed hope that the capital may be moving past the third wave with encouraging hints in recent days like a decrease in positivity rate, which is the ratio of positive results and total tests conducted. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the meeting. The meeting was held via video-conferencing. "As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates," said PM Modi.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at BJP leader Tejasvi Surya who said likened him to Jinnah and accused him of spreading rabid Islamism and allowing Rohingya Muslims to settle in Hyderabad. Owaisi said that if he had indeed allowed Rohinya Muslims into Hyderabad and around 30,000 of them have found their way into the voter list, what was Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Owaisi said that the BJP had run out of ideas and hence was frustrated ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. On Monday, BJP MP Tejashwi Surya had said that every vote for the AIMIM is a vote against the country. ‘He speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohd Ali Jinnah was also speaking. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for,’ Surya had said. The BJP MP's attack CAME ahead of the GHMC polls which are seen as a triangular contest between the AIMIM, TRS and BJP. Watch the full video for all the details.
If there are 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? questions All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 23 during an election rally in Hyderabad. "If there're 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn't this his job to see how 30-40 thousand Rohingyas listed? If BJP is honest, it should show 1,000 such names by tomorrow evening," Owaisi.
Delhi government and Centre have been working to handle the capital’s Covid-19 situation. Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the number of beds has been increased in the hospitals. Jain added that around 400 beds have been added at the hospitals in Delhi. More beds are to be added, the minister said. Over 3.7 lakh people in Delhi have been surveyed, as per reports. Meanwhile, Delhi’s local market in Sarojini Nagar saw a surge in footfall on Sunday. People were seen flouting social distancing norms in the market. Watch the full video for more details.
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400. "We have increased the number of beds in hospitals. ICU beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come," said Health Minister Jain.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Nov 17 told that he had sent a proposal to Central Government to allow shutting down of markets where COVID-19 norms are not being followed. CM Kejriwal said, "We have sent a proposal to Delhi LG to withdraw decision of allowing 200 people in weddings and decrease it to 50.' He further said, "Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot."
India test-fired land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Nov 24 from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The target of the missile was on another island there. The mission had successfully hit its target. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km.
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal visited GTB Hospital on November 18. He informed that there is a shortage of ICU beds but also assured that Delhi govt is closely working on it. "There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," said Delhi CM. He assured, "I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility."
Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system has been successfully test fired by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) on November 17. The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial. DRDO successfully tested two back to back trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. The first launch tested on November 13.
Heavy checking is in place to ensure COVID guidelines are followed in national capital. Rs 2,000 fine is being slapped on violators in Delhi for not wearing masks. "We've received fresh guidelines for..