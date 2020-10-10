Watch: Kedarnath shrine wrapped in a blanket of snow, closes for winters

The famous Kedarnath experienced snowy morning on November 16. With milky snow sheets, Kedarnath looked serene. It caused a significant dip in the temperature level of the area. Tourists got enthusiastic while enjoying the snow."I have never seen snow before so I got a chance today and I am enjoying it. This looks beautiful," a tourist told ANI. Places near Kedarnath Temple looked breathtaking as got covered in snow and portals of the temple have been closed from today.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a ceremony on November 16 to mark the closing of the portals of Kedarnath shrine for the winter season. After offering prayers at Kedarnath, the two chief ministers will head for Badrinath shrine. CM Adityanath will offer prayers and lay the foundation stone of a tourist guest house of the Uttar Pradesh government that will be built there.
Heavy rainfall continued in several parts of Amritsar on November 16, which led to dip in temperature. The India Meteorological Department on November 15 had predicted rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana.
Rain pattered in the city of Ambala, Haryana on Nov 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with a minimum temperature of 14C with a maximum of 25C, tomorrow.
Devotees flock to Badrinath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Diwali. The temple is decorated with different shades of flowers. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14 this year.
UP schools to reopen from Oct 19 for classes 9 to 12. Punjab stares at severe power outages as farm protests stop coal supply. And rare Brahma Kamal flower blooms in Chamoli. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
The most revered flower of the Himalayas, Brahma Kamal or the sacred Lotus has started blooming again this year. These flowers bloom in Garhwal of Chamoli district. Brahma Kamal flowers are used as offering at Nanda Devi Temple.
