Watch: Kedarnath shrine wrapped in a blanket of snow, closes for winters

Kedarnath shrine was wrapped up in a blanket of snow after the valley and the surrounding hills received fresh spells of snowfall, causing a significant dip in the temperature levels of the hills.

Devotees visiting the temple enjoyed the snowfall.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the state will receive light showers & snowfall.

Snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places with height 3,000 m and above.

Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & UP CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the closing ceremony of the shrine’s portals.

Kedarnath temple is scheduled to close for winters on November 16.

Badrinath temple in Chamoli district also witnessed fresh snowfall.

Watch the full video for more.


