Tariq Anwar backs Kapil Sibal's tweet on Congress' performance in Bihar

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on November 16 blamed state leadership "for not using the opportunity properly" over Congress' performance in Bihar.

"We need to discuss our performance in Bihar.

Although, it is not party's national issue but of Bihar alone.

As far as central leadership is concerned, they supported us.

It is Bihar leadership's fault for not using opportunity properly," said Anwar after Kapil Sibal tweeted, "maybe Congress leadership thinks it should be business as usual."


