Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rita Ora banked a six-figure sum for her Queen of JD Christmas ad

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Rita Ora banked a six-figure sum for her Queen of JD Christmas ad

Rita Ora banked a six-figure sum for her Queen of JD Christmas ad

Pop star Rita Ora is believed to have banked a six-figure sum for her Queen of JD festive ad.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rita Ora will feature in a special re-release of Sister Sledge hit 'We Are Family' [Video]

Rita Ora will feature in a special re-release of Sister Sledge hit 'We Are Family'

Rita Ora is set to feature in a special charity version of ‘We Are Family’ to honour medical staff working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:10Published
Rita Ora named Queen of JD [Video]

Rita Ora named Queen of JD

Rita Ora has been named the Queen of JD in their new Christmas campaign.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:31Published
Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi 'are working on a collaboration' [Video]

Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi 'are working on a collaboration'

Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi have been working on a collaboration, according to a music industry source.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:56Published