Newsmax CEO: Newsmax Won't Become Trump TV

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said the conservative channel would never become an outlet for President Donald Trump.

But Newsmax would be open to giving Trump his own weekly show once he left the White House, Ruddy said.

His comments followed a Wall Street Journal report that Trump allies were interested in acquiring and investing in Newsmax Business Insider reports that Trump is trying to make it a competitor to Fox News.

"Newsmax would never become 'Trump TV,'" Ruddy told Variety in an interview Sunday evening.


