Tokyo Olympics: Fans will be encouraged to have coronavirus vaccinations, says IOC chief Thomas Bach

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Tokyo Olympics: Fans will be encouraged to have coronavirus vaccinations, says IOC chief Thomas Bach

Tokyo Olympics: Fans will be encouraged to have coronavirus vaccinations, says IOC chief Thomas Bach

Bach said it won't be mandatory, but he left no doubt it will be strongly pushed.View on euronews


International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach briefly confronted a small group of anti-Olympics protesters outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, building following his meeting with the city's governor Yuriko Koike on Monday.

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE WITH IOC PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (NOVEMBER 16, 2020) (FOREIGN POOL - ACCESS ALL) 1. INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH ARRIVING FOR

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach is “very, very confident” that spectators can attend next year’s postponed Games, he said on Monday, after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga where the two bumped fists in greeting. Bryan Wood reports.

IOC is increasingly confident there will be fans at 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Thomas Bach says

 IOC president declines to say whether there is a deadline by which the IOC will decide whether to allow international spectators at the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: IOC's Bach 'very confident' fans will attend Games

 The Tokyo Games were originally due to start in July, but have been postponed due to the virus.
Foreign spectators for Tokyo Olympics might be isolated for 14 days

 TOKYO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Foreign spectators to watch next year's Tokyo Olympic Games might be isolated for 14 days if they come from countries where the..
Abe receives the IOC's highest honour from Bach

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said Monday he is now "very, very confident" that...
Olympic "participants" and fans arriving for next year's postponed Tokyo Games will be encouraged to...
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said he was "very confident" that next year's...
Bach confident that spectators can attend next year's Olympics

IOC President Thomas Bach says team owners and the NBA players' association have agreed on a shortened season to allow players to compete in next year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach calls for sacrifice and patience among sports leaders and athletes ahead of 2021 Tokyo Games

