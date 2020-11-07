Tokyo Olympics: Fans will be encouraged to have coronavirus vaccinations, says IOC chief Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach briefly confronted a small group of anti-Olympics protesters outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, building following his meeting with the city's governor Yuriko Koike on Monday.
International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach is “very, very confident” that spectators can attend next year’s postponed Games, he said on Monday, after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga where the two bumped fists in greeting. Bryan Wood reports.