Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'



Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Star-Lord character for the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 1 hour ago

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad'



The 74-year-old actor confirmed he'll star alongside Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis in the film in a post on his Instagram account. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 8 hours ago