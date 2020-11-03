This Is How Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade , Will Be Different in 2020.

Global  
 

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is still on this year.

But in light of the increasing number of coronavirus infections all over the U.S., .

Planners of the parade have made several significant changes for the event.

It has been planned as a television only event.

Rather than the traditional Manhattan parade, several acts will perform in a studio.

Casts from the Broadway shows 'Hamilton,' 'Jagged Little Pill' and 'Mean Girls' are scheduled to perform.

Performance groups scheduled to make appearances include the West Point Marching Band, the Big Apple Circus and the NYPD Police Band.

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Leslie Odom and the cast of Sesame Street will also make appearances.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance, as he does every year


