Moderna Vaccine Excitement Is Warranted, But 'Scary Time Ahead:' Raymond James Analyst The Street - Duration: 04:53s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:53s - Published Moderna Vaccine Excitement Is Warranted, But 'Scary Time Ahead:' Raymond James Analyst Steven Seedhouse, analyst at Raymond James, discussed the latest news around the vaccine candidates. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend