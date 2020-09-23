Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19

On Sunday, Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer announced three weeks of new, statewide, social distancing orders.

The move comes in response to a 113% surge in cases over the past two weeks across Michigan—bringing the total cases to around 276,000.

But Gizmodo reports White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas is urging Michiganders to protest in solidarity with the novel coronavirus.

The neuroradiologist has zero experience in public health, infectious diseases, or epidemiology.

He's has reportedly earned enmity from other members of the White House task force for pushing unfounded, dangerous theories like 'herd immunity.'

He has also lied about the science behind mask-wearing to create the false impression masks are useless against the virus.