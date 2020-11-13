UPDATE: Clark County election draws new presidential 'tweet', commission seat still up for grabs
UPDATE: Clark County election draws new presidential 'tweet', commission seat still up for grabs
Election 2020 is headed into overtime for hotly contested seat on the Clark County Commission which is separated by just 10 votes between current Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony and former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller.
On Monday, the Clark County Commission heard from Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, that the Clark County Commission District C race contained 139 discrepancies, clearly more than the margin of victory, and therefore there was not enough confidence in the result to declare a winner.