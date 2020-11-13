Obama's observations on 'wise' Manmohan Singh & 'shrewd' Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News
Madhya Pradesh proposes law against 'love jihad' with 5 years jail; Barack Obama wrote on Dr Manmohan Singh: He was chosen by Sonia Gandhi as he wasn't a threat to Rahul Gandhi; India says UN Security Council has become an impaired organ; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposes mini lockdown for crowded markets; PM Modi to share platform with Xi again at BRICS summit and more news #SoniaGandhi #ObamaMemoir #DelhiLockdown