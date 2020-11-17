Virtual Summit GMK 111720

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton will take her neighborhood summits virtual this week.

The summit will cover topics on public works, the mayor's commission on justice and equality and Covid-19 in Fayette County.

11:30 a.m.

- 12:30 p.m.

Today---from 11:30 to about 12:30 the focus is on public works..

The summit will continue tomorrow and thursday.

Each day's session can be watched live on several lexington t-v channels..as well as the citys website.

