Virtual Summit GMK 111720 Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago Virtual Summit GMK 111720 Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton will take her neighborhood summits virtual this week. The summit will cover topics on public works, the mayor's commission on justice and equality and Covid-19 in Fayette County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The findings. Fs txt bullets:no lexington neighborhood summit goes virtual -today .. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. .. Public ... lexington mayor linda gorton will take her neighborhood summits virtual this week. The summit...will cover topics on public works...the mayor's commission on justice and equality...and covid-19 in fayette county. Today---from 11:30 to about 12:30 the focus is on public works.. The summit will continue tomorrow and thursday. Each day's session can be watched live on several lexington t-v channels..as well as the citys website. ### ots image:right new





You Might Like

