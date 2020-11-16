Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals

Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals

Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, and she isnt’ sure she would want to run into the royals.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM [Video]

'It feels amazing' - MLB's first female GM

[NFA] Kim Ng, the first female general manager in the MLB, says her historic appointment feels 'amazing', but she also feels the pressure to perform. Emma Jehle has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
'It feels amazing,' MLB's first female GM [Video]

'It feels amazing,' MLB's first female GM

[NFA] Kim Ng, the first female general manager in the MLB, says her historic appointment feels 'amazing', but she also feel the pressure to perform. Emma Jehle has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:53Published
Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’ [Video]

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’. On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published