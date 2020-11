Mourners wear red braces at funeral of comedian Bobby Ball PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:07s - Published Mourners wear red braces at funeral of comedian Bobby Ball The coffin of comedian Bobby Ball arrives at the Hope Church in Lytham-St-Anns. His wife Yvonne and stage partner Tommy Cannon attend, and fans TonyCallison and Zoe Robertson speak. Mourners at the funeral donned his trademarkred braces to say a final farewell. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend