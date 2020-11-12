New Accusations Against SoulCycle
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:29s - Published
New Accusations Against SoulCycle
Some of SoulCycle's top instructors have been accused of abhorrent behavior.
This includes discriminating against a pregnant woman, fat-shaming employees, using homophobic and racist language, and sleeping with riders.
Business Insider reports that a top instructor, Conor Kelly, texted nude pictures of himself to riders.
He had his hours reduced at a Connecticut studio.