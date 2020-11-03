Tuesday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: MS, TISI

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley's Director, Hutham S.

Olayan, made a $1.39M buy of MS, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $55.40 a piece.

So far Olayan is in the green, up about 4.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $58.02.

Morgan Stanley is trading off about 0.6% on the day Tuesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Olayan in the past twelve months.

And at TISI, there was insider buying on Sunday, by Director Louis A.

Waters who purchased 50,000 shares at a cost of $8.10 each, for a trade totaling $405,000.

TISI is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday.

Waters was up about 42.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TISI trading as high as $11.56 at last check today.