Tuesday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: ACCO, ORCC

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Acco Brands' Director, Ronald M.

Lombardi, made a $341,745 purchase of ACCO, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $6.83 a piece.

Lombardi was up about 13.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ACCO trading as high as $7.74 in trading on Tuesday.

Acco Brands is trading off about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at Owl Rock Capital, there was insider buying on Friday, by Vice President Alexis Maged who purchased 15,000 shares at a cost of $13.33 each, for a trade totaling $199,900.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Maged in the past twelve months.

Owl Rock Capital is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

So far Maged is in the green, up about 3.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.73.




