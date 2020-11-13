Global  
 

Nick Wright: Harden only needs a NBA Championship, but isn't confident Houston is the team to get him there | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to James Harden turning down the 2 year extension at $103M with the Houston Rockets, which could make him the first NBA player to make $50M a year.

Nick believes Harden couldn't care less about the money, but needs a NBA Championship and doesn't want to sign his future to the Rockets if he's unsure they can get him there.


