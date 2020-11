Porch Pirates steal from 1 in 5 Americans Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 5 minutes ago Porch Pirates steal from 1 in 5 Americans Porch pirates are on the prowl, stealing packages from one in every five Americans. But there are ways to keep your purchases safe this holiday season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend . .BUT THERE ARE WAYS TO KEEP YOURPURCHASES SAFE THIS HOLIDAYSEASON.LORI TORRES, CEO PARCELPENDING"KNOW WHEN YOUR PACKAGEIS GETTING DELIVERED," SAIDTORRES."DON'T ORDER AND BE GOING OUTMANAGEMENT COMPANY SAYS A GOODWAY TO KEEP TRACK OF YOUR ORDERIS SIGNING UP FOR DELIVERYUPDATES.THAT WAY YOU CAN TELL WHEN YOURPACKAGE IS ON THE MOVE.IF YOU ARE NOT AT HOME YOU CANASK A NEIGHBOR TO HOLD ON TOYOUR PACKAGE..ANOTHER OPTION IS MAILING IT TOA SECURE LOCKER OR P-O BOX FORPICK UP.C-V-S PHARMACY IS ROLLING OUTCONTACTLE





