Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:36s - Published
States Deal With New Surge Of COVID-19 Cases

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the Midwest, some states have finally imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.


Syracuse University cancels in-person classes amid COVID surge

On Sunday, the school reported eight new student cases of COVID-19. Three days later, the number of...
CBS News - Published

St. Louis County's new Covid-19 restrictions: What they are and how they affect you

Three new public health orders go into effect Tuesday in St. Louis County, bringing about changes...
bizjournals - Published

Daily COVID-19 Infections In US At New High

Daily COVID-19 infections in the United States reached a new high on Monday. 1,67,708 new cases...
RTTNews - Published


California Hits 1 Million COVID Cases [Video]

California Hits 1 Million COVID Cases

The majority of counties in the state of California have moved to the "purple tier" denotation. The purple tier is the most serious of the state's ranking system, reports Business Insider. Under the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19 [Video]

Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19

On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced three weeks of new, statewide, social distancing orders. The move comes in response to a 113% surge in cases over the past two weeks across..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
As COVID Cases Increase In Colorado Leaders Urge People To Work From Home [Video]

As COVID Cases Increase In Colorado Leaders Urge People To Work From Home

Colorado is among the 49 states seeing increases in cases and were a million new cases across the country last week. Those concerns prompted the Colorado leaders to encourage more people to work from..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:24Published