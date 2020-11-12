States Deal With New Surge Of COVID-19 Cases
States Deal With New Surge Of COVID-19 Cases
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the Midwest, some states have finally imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.
