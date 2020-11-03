Global  
 

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Agriculture & Farm Products

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Agriculture & Farm Products

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Tuesday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%.

Leading the group were shares of Emerald Holding, up about 16.4% and shares of National CineMedia up about 10.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Village Farms International, trading higher by about 11.5% and Adecoagro, trading up by about 0.7% on Tuesday.




