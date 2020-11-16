Global  
 

Ellen Honors "Amazing" Staff At People's Choice Awards

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Ellen Honors 'Amazing' Staff At People's Choice Awards

Ellen Honors "Amazing" Staff At People's Choice Awards

On Sunday, Ellen DeGeneres won the People's Choice award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2020.

The award comes months after her daytime TV talk show was accused of fostering a workplace rife with abuse by top-level associates.

HuffPo reports that Ellen is trying to mend fences with her still-fractured staff.

DeGeneres credited her staff for helping her become People's Choice winners.

“I am not only accepting this award for myself, I’m accepting it on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff who make the show possible.” “They show up every single day, give 100% of themselves, 100% of the time.”


