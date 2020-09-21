Global  
 

Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months

Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months

A pilot scheme that would allow relatives of care home residents access to regular testing so they can visit loved ones, is being rolled out in Cornwall, Devon and Hampshire.

But many families across England still remain separated from their relatives.

Christine Igoe is desperate to be reunited with her mum Janet before Christmas.

She says her mum's condition has rapidly deteriorated in the last nine months.

Report by Thomasl.

