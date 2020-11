Chris Broussard on James Harden's interest in Nets & whether it's good or bad for the League | THE HERD Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:52s - Published 2 minutes ago Chris Broussard on James Harden's interest in Nets & whether it's good or bad for the League | THE HERD Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss James Harden's interest in joining Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the Brooklyn Nets. Plus, hear what Broussard has to say about whether this move would be good or bad for the league. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend