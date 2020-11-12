The local impact of COVID-19

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalizations have increased significantly "locally" in the past 2 weeks.

That's according to vigo county's health commissioner health commissioner dr. darren brucken.

He says the hospitals here are as busy as he's seen since the pandemic began.

News 10's dominic miranda joins us now in the studio with more from dr. brucken...and from a covid-19 "survivor".

Dr. brucken shed light on a slew of topics with news 10 regarding the local covid-19 impact he spoke about re-infection...hospital numbers..and the upcoming holiday season.

I also had a chance to speak to a local covid-19 survivor.

He shared with me how his recovery is going.... and a message for everyone out there.

/////// 67 year old dan pigg lives on the outskirts of vigo county.

You may remember..

I talked with him in late august about his battle with covid-19.

Pigg says he flatlined...was brought back to life...and had to stay in the hospital for 37 days.

That was all back in march.... but pigg says he still isn't 100 percent recovered.

"i'm more than 50 percent recovered.

Probably close to 70 percent.

I'm still a little deficient in endurance and stamina.

Memory too.

Short term and long term memory.

The long term is still there but the short term is kind of hit and miss."

Many covid-19 patients who have recovered report similar lingering symptoms of brain fog.

Vigo county health commissioner dr. darren brucken tells news 10... patients like pigg aren't exactly out of the woods.... and must continue to remain vigilant and practice all covid-19 precautions.

"right now....we have re-exposures in our community--re-infections.

People that were positive in april and may, then they were well, and now they're sick again and they're positive again."

I asked pigg if he's concerned about being re-infected.

He didn't seem too worried...but says he will still be extra cautious, follow all covid-19 guidelines...and urges everyone to do the same.

"i'm not afraid of it.

I think i've experienced the worst part of covid-19 that anybody could experience.

Do everything you can possible to stay safe."

Pigg says he is living proof that covid-19 is very real.

Dr. brucken agrees...and urges everyone...even if you're tired of it... to exercise caution this holiday season...and save