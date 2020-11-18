Global  
 

Newcastle paint throwing studio chosen as Start Up Loan ambassador

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published
This paint throwing studio in Newcastle might help you let off some steamafter a stressful year.

Your Tribe offers paint fight packages for datenights, children's parties, team bonding days and family portraits.

Theimmersive paint experience opened in 2019 with help from the Start Up Loansprogramme.


