Ross Miller: 'Rest assured, I have won this election' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 4 minutes ago Ross Miller: 'Rest assured, I have won this election' Candidate for Commissioner C, Democrat Ross Miller responded Tuesday following the decision by Clark County officials not to certify the results of the race -- a race where he is ahead by 10 votes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RACE....DEMOCRAT ROSS MILLERRESPONDING.....ON SOCIAL MEDIA...TODAY...HE SAYS... IN PART QUOTE..."REST ASSURED...I HAVE WON....THIS ELECTION.WE WILL DEFEND THE INTEGRITY OFTHE FAIR PROCESS..."NO ELECTION....IS PERFECT.RACES ARE OFTEN DECIDED....BY SMALL MARGINS.WE DON'T TOSS OUT.....ALL OF THE BALLOTS AND REDOELECTIONS....BECAUSE OF MINOR ERRORS THATOCCUR...IN EVERY ELECTION."MILLER ADDED...HE FILED A LEGAL ACTION....TO OVERTURN THE TRUMPCAMPAIGN'S REQUESTS TO STRIKEALL BALLOTS...AND..REDO THE ELECTION.FOR PERSPECTIVE...ROSS MILLER IS THE FORMERSECRETARY OF STATE HERE INNEVADA...WE WILL HAVE MORE ON THIS LEGALBA







You Might Like