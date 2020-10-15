Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids

America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is advising children be included in the vaccine process.

They are urging for the immediate inclusion of children in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine research.

Preliminary data was released from drug manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer Inc.

This month.

The data has been extremely impressive, suggesting both vaccines may be more than 90% effective.

Members of the AAP say it is essential that the FDA stick to “transparent requirements”.

This is for measuring the risks and benefits of vaccines for the population, including children.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Doctors hopeful but cautious about latest results of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Doctors hopeful but cautious about latest results of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors within the University of California, Davis Health system are hopeful but cautious after clinical trials for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are showing promising results.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:13Published
COVID-19 vaccine trial progressing with help from Valley participants [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine trial progressing with help from Valley participants

America's attention is on Election Day right now, but an equally impactful decision is happening behind the scenes with COVID-19 vaccines.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:21Published
Pfizer enrolls 12 year olds in coronavirus vaccine trials [Video]

Pfizer enrolls 12 year olds in coronavirus vaccine trials

Pfizer is the first company to say it will start enrolling kids as young as 12 in its U.S. coronavirus vaccine trial. It says it received permission from the FDA this month.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published