Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 53 points

BSE SENSEX Indian stock market index Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 227 points



Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 227.95 points and Nifty down by 62.50 points. At 9:21 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 227.95 points or 0.53 per cent at 43,129.24 while the Nifty 50 was down by 62.50 points or 0.49 per cent at 12,628.30. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970 Opening bell: Equity indices open in the red, Sensex down by 165 points



Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on November 12 with Sensex down by 165.87 points and Nifty declined by 34.20 points. At 9:18 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 165.87 points or 0.38 per cent at 43,291.89 while the Nifty 50 declined by 34.20 points or 0.27 per cent at 12,714.95. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970

Reserve Bank of India Central banking institution of India Rural economy shattered completely due to demonetization: CM Gehlot



Addressing a press conference via video conferencing in Jaipur on November 08, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot spoke on four years of demonetization. He said, "4 years since demonetization, the farmers, labourers and traders have been destroyed. The rural economy has been shattered completely due to demonetization." "Reserve Bank of India (RBI) itself has said that 99.3% of money has been deposited back with them," CM Gehlot added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09 Published on January 1, 1970 Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged



Equity benchmark indices maintained an upward trajectory on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged and continued with accommodative stance. Though the central bank sees FY21 GDP contracting by 9.5 per cent and may turn positive in Q4, several market experts said many measures have been introduced to maintain comfortable liquidity conditions. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 327 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 40,509 while the Nifty 50 gained by 80 points or 0.67 per cent at 11,914. Among stocks, State Bank of India rose by 3.6 per cent to Rs 198.55 per share. Private lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank ticked up by 4 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. IT major Wipro was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 375.25 per share while infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro advanced by 3.3 per cent to close at Rs 910.05 per unit. However, those which lost were Grasim, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Britannia and Tata Motors. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as revived hopes for a US stimulus deal eclipsed weaker-than expected jobs data. Nikkei dipped by 0.12 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.31 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.21 per cent. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published on January 1, 1970