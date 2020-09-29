Global  
 

Minister defends government over PPE criticism

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s
Minister defends government over PPE criticism

Minister defends government over PPE criticism

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government’s “very fast” process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings.

Personal protective equipment Personal protective equipment Equipment designed to help protect an individual from hazards

Alok Sharma Alok Sharma British Conservative politician

National Audit Office (United Kingdom) National Audit Office (United Kingdom)

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

