Minister defends government over PPE criticism

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government’s “very fast” process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings.
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A video of a doctor in Assam dancing to cheer up Covid-19 patients has gone viral on the internet. The video shows Dr Arup Senapati dancing to a Bollywood number at the Silchar hospital. The doctor can be seen shaking his leg while wearing a PPE kit. The doctor is winning praise from several quarters. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also commented on the video and praised the doctor. ‘Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit,’ Hrithik tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34Published
Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Alok Sharma failed to answer a question on who US president-elect Joe Biden’schief of staff should call in Downing Street if they wished to speak to theirUK counterpart. following a bitter power struggle at No 10.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Ministers set aside normal standards of transparency as they scrambled tosecure £18 billion of supplies and services in response to the coronaviruscrisis, the public spending watchdog has concluded. Firms recommended by MPs,peers and ministers’ offices were given priority as the Government racedagainst the rest of the world to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) ,the National Audit Office found.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Police in Hong Kong said they had arrested three former lawmakers on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature, an act police said was intended to cause harm. Libby Hogan reports.