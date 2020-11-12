Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government’s “very fast” process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Raise The Woof!, the world’s first Christmas song for dogs, has been released.The track has been created based on scientific research, input from vets andanimal behaviourists to make dogs feel happy and content. The reggae-basedtrack contains high-frequency sounds, squeaky toys and classic phrases such as'good boy', that increase dogs’ serotonin levels.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Police in Hong Kong said they had arrested three former lawmakers on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature, an act police said was intended to cause harm. Libby Hogan reports.