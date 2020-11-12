Global  
 

Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision

Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision

Minister says it is 'too early' to make Xmas decision

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas.

Minister defends government over PPE criticism [Video]

Minister defends government over PPE criticism

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has defended the government’s “very fast” process in securing supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) after the National Audit Office exposed transparency failings. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Too early for Christmas Covid rules, says minister

 Alok Sharma says he'd like a normal Christmas after reports that families may be allowed to meet up.
Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10 [Video]

Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10

Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sharma pressed over post-Brexit concerns for vaccine supply chain [Video]

Sharma pressed over post-Brexit concerns for vaccine supply chain

Cabinet minister Alok Sharma repeatedly failed to rule out that the supply ofa coronavirus vaccine could be affected by problems when the new Brexitarrangements come into force on January 1.

Christmas fever takes over

 Interior decorators and Christmas enthusiasts discuss why more people than ever decorated early for the holidays this year. (Nov. 18)
 
Some 330,000 more Australians will fall into poverty when coronavirus supplement is cut, modelling warns

 The Greens and Labor say the modelling is evidence the government is making a mistake by reducing the payment after Christmas.
Coronavirus Task Force offers dire warnings entering winter

 The officials on the task force warned the U.S. could see up to 2,000 deaths a day by Christmas.
First Christmas song for dogs is released [Video]

First Christmas song for dogs is released

Raise The Woof!, the world’s first Christmas song for dogs, has been released.The track has been created based on scientific research, input from vets andanimal behaviourists to make dogs feel happy and content. The reggae-basedtrack contains high-frequency sounds, squeaky toys and classic phrases such as'good boy', that increase dogs’ serotonin levels.

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return [Video]

Keir Starmer questioned over Corbyn's Labour return

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was questioned as he left home as to whether he will keep Jeremy Corbyn out of the parliamentary party after he was reinstated as a member three weeks after being suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report on anti-semitism. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong [Video]

Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

Police in Hong Kong said they had arrested three former lawmakers on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature, an act police said was intended to cause harm. Libby Hogan reports.

