Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 cases in S Korea exceed 300 for first time since August

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
COVID-19 cases in S Korea exceed 300 for first time since August

COVID-19 cases in S Korea exceed 300 for first time since August

Stubborn cluster outbreaks prompt concern that country is on brink of another wave of the coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Google Assistant coming to Samsung TVs in 12 countries by year end

 The voice assistant integrates with other Google services like Photos. | Image: Samsung

Google Assistant is now available on Samsung’s 2020 TVs in..
The Verge

Report finds Australian soldiers killed Afghan civilians; South Korea steps up battle against COVID-19

 Australia's Defense Force chief said there's credible evidence his special forces unlawfully killed at least 39 people in Afghanistan, including prisoners,..
CBS News

Asian markets follow Wall Street lower on virus anxiety

 Read full article JOE McDONALD19 November 2020, 5:11 am·2-min read 1/4 South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader passes by screens showing foreign..
WorldNews
Why South Korean women are becoming morticians [Video]

Why South Korean women are becoming morticians

As suicide rates in South Korea climb and taboos about death begin to soften, there’s a growing demand in conservative South Korea for women’s bodies to be handled by other women. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:51Published

Related news from verified sources

First time since August, daily tests below 9 lakh for 3 days

Daily Covid-19 cases in India rose to over 38,000 on Tuesday after dropping below 30,000 the previous...
IndiaTimes - Published

Coronavirus digest: Donald Trump promises vaccine 'in a matter of weeks'

Donald Trump has said the US will not go into lockdown under his leadership and that vaccines would...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Stats Snapshot 11-5-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 11-5-20

The Florida Department of Health announced that there were 6,257 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the first time the state tallied more than 6,000 new cases since mid-August.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published