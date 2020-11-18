Global  
 

Chungking Express Movie (1994) - Brigitte Lin, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Faye Wong

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s
Chungking Express Movie (1994) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two melancholy Hong Kong policemen fall in love: one with a mysterious female underworld figure, the other with a beautiful and ethereal server at a late-night restaurant he frequents.

Director: Kar-Wai Wong Writer: Kar-Wai Wong Stars: Brigitte Lin, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Faye Wong


