Chungking Express Movie (1994) - Brigitte Lin, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Faye Wong Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published on November 18, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 01:30s - Published Chungking Express Movie (1994) - Brigitte Lin, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Faye Wong Chungking Express Movie (1994) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two melancholy Hong Kong policemen fall in love: one with a mysterious female underworld figure, the other with a beautiful and ethereal server at a late-night restaurant he frequents. Director: Kar-Wai Wong Writer: Kar-Wai Wong Stars: Brigitte Lin, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Faye Wong 0

