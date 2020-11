The coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer – which is due to arrive in the UK beforethe end of the year – is 95% effective and has passed its safety checks,according to further data from the firm.

The companies say they will now apply for authorisation for emergency use of the jab in the US.

It's the latest hopeful news for a world desperate to turn the tide on the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1.3 million people globally, and almost..

At minus 112, exposed skin freezes almost instantly. It's also the temperature required to store what's expected to be the first COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to produce up to 50 million doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

According to Pfizer and BioNTech, the development works equally well across all races and ethnicities