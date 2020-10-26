Thousands protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictions

Police said they used water cannons on the protesters because they refused to wear masks and socially distance.

Three detained over $1 bln German jewel heist Police raided apartments across Berlin early on Tuesday and detained three people suspected of involvement in a jewel heist at a museum housing one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures, officers said. Emer McCarthy reports.

More than 1500 police today carried out a series of searches in Berlin and arrested three people in a massive operation connected to the spectacular theft of..

Berlin protesters rally against COVID legislation Germany's lower and upper houses of parliament are due to pass laws later on Wednesday which could allow the government to impose restrictions on social contact, rules on mask-wearing, drinking alcohol in public, shutting shops and stopping sports events.