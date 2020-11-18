Hundreds join protest against Germany's COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin
Hundreds of protesters descended on Berlin to demonstrate against the country's COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday (November 22).
Danish farmer protest against national mink cull due to COVID-19 mutationHundreds of Danish farmers and mink breeders demonstrated against a national cull of the animals yesterday (November 21).
German police fire water cannons to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in BerlinRiot police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Berlin on Wednesday (November 18).
Berlin protesters rally against COVID legislationGermany's lower and upper houses of parliament are due to pass laws later on Wednesday which could allow the government to impose restrictions on social contact, rules on mask-wearing, drinking alcohol..