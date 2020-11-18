Global  
 

Hundreds join protest against Germany's COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin

Hundreds join protest against Germany's COVID-19 restrictions in Berlin

Hundreds of protesters descended on Berlin to demonstrate against the country's COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday (November 22).


