'Black Panther' actor Michael B. Jordan doubted he was People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020

Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Hear Michael B.

Jordan's response to finding out he's People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.


'My grandma lookin down talkin bout that's my baby': Michael B Jordan named People's 'sexiest man alive'

Michael B. Jordan follows singer John Legend and British actor Idris Elba, who were both named...
Intro for November 18, 2020

Dear Gossips, It’s Michael B Jordan. PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 is MBJ. No...
Celebrate Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Man Alive Status by Looking Back at His Hottest Photos

Michael B. Jordan is an actor, a producer and now People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020. The magazine...
Michael B. Jordan named sexiest man alive [Video]

Now to people's sexiest man alive! That title goes to Michael B. Jordan this year. The Black Panther star was revealed as the honoree on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive: "The Women In My Family Are Going to Be Proud of This One" [Video]

Dashing, daring and driven, Michael B. Jordan opens up about his childhood, his close relationship with his parents, his ultimate date night, the loss of Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant, and the..

Michael B. Jordan named People's Sexiest Man Alive [Video]

Michael B. Jordan has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020.

